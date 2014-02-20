#instascience is a project by @kip_stewart and @kickstartphysics which involves short, sharp science videos on instagram. Here are a couple of videos, it's worth checking out.
Thursday, 20 February 2014
instascience
Posted by Marc West at Thursday, February 20, 2014
Labels: Science Communication
There's more coming, we plan for 2 a week. We've got some in the pipeline and a few more ideas and plans. Happy for more suggestions though on what would work well as a science experiment in 15 seconds - @Gordeauz @kickstartphysicsReplyDelete