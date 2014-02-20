Thursday, 20 February 2014

instascience

#instascience is a project by @kip_stewart and @kickstartphysics which involves short, sharp science videos on instagram. Here are a couple of videos, it's worth checking out.

Posted by at
Labels:

1 comment:

  1. There's more coming, we plan for 2 a week. We've got some in the pipeline and a few more ideas and plans. Happy for more suggestions though on what would work well as a science experiment in 15 seconds - @Gordeauz @kickstartphysics

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 