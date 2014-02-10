Monday, 10 February 2014
World beer consumption and scientific productivity
The above is posted without any commentary from me and comes from a site called figshare. This site is part of the open data movement, which posits that scientific data should be available for everyone to analyse and then draw their own conclusions. Hence, I leave it to you to follow the references, grab the data and see what you think - you might like the keep in mind the idea that correlation does not equal causation - there might just be something driving both GDP and beer drinking.
References:
Christopher J. Lortie (2010). Letter to the Editor: A global comment on scientific publications, productivity, people, and beer Scientometrics DOI: 10.1007/s11192-009-0077-z
Christopher Lortie (2013). World beer consumption & scientific productivity figshare DOI: 10.6084/m9.figshare.664162
