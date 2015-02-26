It is with great sadness that I let you know that my friend and co-Beer Drinking Scientist, Darren Osborne, passed away in January after a brave battle with brain cancer.
I've put a few words up over on the BDS website, so I'll direct you over there if you would like to have a look or if you would like to make a charitable donation to the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.
The clips in this show might not be new to Mr Science Show listeners, but they are new to those who listened to BDS and are a nice collection of irreverent and ridiculous scientific conversations between us.
Thursday, 26 February 2015
Farewell Darren
Posted by Marc West at Thursday, February 26, 2015
Labels: Beer Drinking Scientists, Darren, Podcast
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment