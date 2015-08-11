Tuesday, 11 August 2015

Ep 158: Food science with ABC Radio

Every month, I chat with ABC Central West and the science topics of the day, and this week we chatted food, in particular:
  1. Consumption of spicy foods may lead to a lower risk of death (and a little about correlation and causation - I really should do some more correlations of the week)
  2. Human brain evolution needed carbs
  3. 3D printed food
 Have a listen below, or on the mp3 - all credit to the ABC (and the wonderful host, Kia).


