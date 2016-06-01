Ep 162: Pulsating Pulses

2016 is the International Year of Pulses, which aims to heighten public awareness of the nutritional benefits of pulses as part of sustainable food production aimed towards food security and nutrition. I spoke to Daniel Tan from the University of Sydney's Faculty of Agriculture and Environment about his research into pulses, including genetic resistance to heat waves and climate change, plant physiology and genetics, crop modelling and why he is known throughout the University as "The Hot Scientist".
Feel free to leave your favourite pulse recipe below in the comments! Some good ones are here.
Listen below:
Songs in this episode (all Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial (3.0)):
- Certain Death (Pulse Mix) by Future Boy;
- Dj Rkod - Pulse (George Ellinas Remix) by George_Ellinas;
- Pulsed Sensations by AudioLogic;
- Pulse by Pitx;
- Pulse by Psychadelik Pedestrian;
- God is hot (feat. MommaLuv SkyTower) by Wired Ant.
I quite like this Pumpkin and Chickpea burger: http://www.taste.com.au/recipes/18841/pumpkin+and+chickpea+burgerReplyDelete
This is a good red lentil dal from Christine Manfield - http://thestonesoup.com/blog/2006/10/curry-not-in-a-hurry/ReplyDelete
