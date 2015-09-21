Ep 159: Wedding cost, marriage success and cats

- The correlation of wedding / engagement ring cost and marriage longevity (concern: correlation does not necessarily equal causation);
- Does your cat really love you? (concern: sample size)
References:
- Francis-Tan, A., & Mialon, H. (2015). A DIAMOND IS FOREVER” AND OTHER FAIRY TALES: THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN WEDDING EXPENSES AND MARRIAGE DURATION Economic Inquiry, 53 (4), 1919-1930 DOI: 10.1111/ecin.12206
- Potter A, & Mills DS (2015). Domestic Cats (Felis silvestris catus) Do Not Show Signs of Secure Attachment to Their Owners. PloS one, 10 (9) PMID: 26332470
