Monday, 21 September 2015

Ep 159: Wedding cost, marriage success and cats

From a recent chat with ABC Central West, this week is definitely a correlation of the week. Two separate stories on the topic of love and attachment highlight a couple of statistical concerns you need to be wary of when drawing conclusions from research:
  1. The correlation of wedding / engagement ring cost and marriage longevity (concern: correlation does not necessarily equal causation);
  2. Does your cat really love you? (concern: sample size)
Listen in below or on the mp3 (and all credit again to ABC and Kia).




References:
  • Francis-Tan, A., & Mialon, H. (2015). A DIAMOND IS FOREVER” AND OTHER FAIRY TALES: THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN WEDDING EXPENSES AND MARRIAGE DURATION Economic Inquiry, 53 (4), 1919-1930 DOI: 10.1111/ecin.12206  
  • Potter A, & Mills DS (2015). Domestic Cats (Felis silvestris catus) Do Not Show Signs of Secure Attachment to Their Owners. PloS one, 10 (9) PMID: 26332470
