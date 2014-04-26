Ep 154: Blogging, podcasting, royal jelly and using chocolate to determine the speed of light

Over the Easter break, I spoke with Lish Fejer on ABC 666 Canberra on her Experimentarium segment. We spoke on various things to do with science blogging and podcasting, and matters Easter related including:
- Royal Jelly (the Royals were in town, a great link if ever I've seen one),
- Determining the speed of light using your microwave and left-over Easter chocolate.
On determining the speed of light using a microwave, see the post Instascience by Tom Gordon in which he uses paper. We used chocolate and it worked pretty well, albeit very messily. You will enjoy trying this at home, and failing just gives you another shot! Note in the broadcast I mentioned that the speed of light was 2.97 x 108 when it's actually 2.99792 x 108 (please forgive such a grievous error...)
Listen to this show here - the audio is courtesy ABC 666 Canberra:
Here is a nicely produced video on how to do this - I started out making one and made a mess of my kitchen.
